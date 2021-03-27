RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Up 855.6% in March

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,511. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

