Ryo Currency (RYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,030.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $503,926.19 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.33 or 0.03057161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00328885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00396102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00357142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.70 or 0.00235540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021273 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,489,902 coins and its circulating supply is 28,372,590 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

