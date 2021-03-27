Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,718 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Safehold worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.