Safex Token Hits Market Cap of $26.15 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and $11,388.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

