Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of WHELF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. Salt Lake Potash has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Salt Lake Potash Company Profile
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.