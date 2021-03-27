SALT Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $31.04 million and $184,183.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

