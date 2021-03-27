Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Samsonite International stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 6,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,288. Samsonite International has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

