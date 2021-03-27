Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Samsonite International stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 6,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,288. Samsonite International has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.
About Samsonite International
