Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.76

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.76 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares.

The company has a market cap of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.76.

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

