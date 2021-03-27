Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SPPJY stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.39.
About Sappi
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.