Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.39.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

