Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,104.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Scala has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $32,104.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00057926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00247113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.00882219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00074453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,681,864,149 coins and its circulating supply is 9,881,864,149 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

