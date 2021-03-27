Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

