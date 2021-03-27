Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 291.3% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

SBOEF remained flat at $$44.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

