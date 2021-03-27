Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 291.3% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.
SBOEF remained flat at $$44.35 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.10.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.