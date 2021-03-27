Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,836 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $74,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

