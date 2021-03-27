Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100,647 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 314,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,524. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

