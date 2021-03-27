Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $86,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,993,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 386,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.