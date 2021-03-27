Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $48,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. 469,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

