Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Scientific Games worth $35,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

SGMS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

