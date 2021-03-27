ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCRCQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,969. ScripsAmerica has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
ScripsAmerica Company Profile
