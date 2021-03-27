ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCRCQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,969. ScripsAmerica has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

ScripsAmerica, Inc develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.

