Scrypta Hits Market Cap of $279,983.63 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $279,983.63 and $65.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003670 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,292,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,492,350 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

