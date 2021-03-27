SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

