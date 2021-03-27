Seele-N Hits Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $11.46 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

