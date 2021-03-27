SEEN (SEEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,334.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for about $12.46 or 0.00022171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $53,334.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

