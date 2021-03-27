Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 16.40% of Select Medical worth $611,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Select Medical by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

