Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
