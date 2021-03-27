Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Select Sands alerts:

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.