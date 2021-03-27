Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

