Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $97.48 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $97.48 million and approximately $41.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,318,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.