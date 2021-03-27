Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNNF stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Friday. Seneca Financial has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.
About Seneca Financial
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.