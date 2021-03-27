Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the February 28th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.