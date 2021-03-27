Sentinel Price Up 21% This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $65.80 million and $1.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

