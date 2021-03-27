Serum Hits Market Cap of $243.52 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Serum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00008701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $243.52 million and $85.66 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

