Sessia Reaches Market Cap of $506,586.36 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $506,586.36 and $70,196.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,039 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

