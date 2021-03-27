Shadows Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and $1.86 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00058418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00231683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.00870990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00074979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

