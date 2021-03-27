Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Shake Shack worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SHAK stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -171.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

