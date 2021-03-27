Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.93

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.93 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,576,921 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

