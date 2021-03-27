Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,701. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

