Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.97 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00016643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $199,640.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

