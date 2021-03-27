Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Declines By 90.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATTBF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Abattis Bioceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

