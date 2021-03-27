Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Decreases By 75.0%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGM Group stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

