Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Increases By 527.4%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 527.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALIZY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

