Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 75.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMIY stock opened at $283.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14.

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

