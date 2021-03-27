Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Decreases By 99.2%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

