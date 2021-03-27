Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 1,221.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 1,221.8% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,376. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

