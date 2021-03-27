Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declines By 86.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter.

MUE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.20. 52,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

