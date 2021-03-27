Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Expands By 1,100.0%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 159,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,379. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.85.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

