Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Expands By 375.9%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Resources Beer stock remained flat at $$15.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

