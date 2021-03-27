Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Expands By 375.9%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China Resources Beer stock remained flat at $$15.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.
About China Resources Beer
