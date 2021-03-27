Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Expands By 400.0%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 302,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,135. China Teletech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

