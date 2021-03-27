Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 317.2%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the February 28th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.