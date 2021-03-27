Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 98.6%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 30,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

