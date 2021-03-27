Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 98.6%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 30,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
