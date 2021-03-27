Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Declines By 96.6%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 47,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,234. digitiliti has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.
