Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Declines By 96.6%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 47,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,234. digitiliti has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

