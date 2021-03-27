Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Increases By 519.0%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 519.0% from the February 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

